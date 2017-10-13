NILE: You could be the next Top Herdsman!

KR Rauch donates use of a Wilson Trailer for a Year

Hey Cattle Exhibitors, Do you have what it takes to be the BEST Herdsman to exhibit at the NILE this fall?

There's no room for doubters, as this is a very prestigous award, with an even bigger prize–the use of a Wilson Trailer donated by KR Rauch Company for an entire year. It doesn't get much sweeter than that!

Here's how you prepare to win!

Dress up your stalls and show off your award winning cattle

Brush up on your cattle history and promote your breed

Recommended Stories For You

Read those NILE Rules and Regs and help others follow them

Of course, every great Herdsman is a good sport regardless of the way the show goes.

–The NILE