No New U.S. Classic Scrapie Cases Since April 2016 | TSLN.com

In the January 2017 National Scrapie Eradication Program report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conveyed that no new positive U.S. classical scrapie cases have been reported in either sheep or goats in fiscal year 2017, which runs Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2017. Also, no new infected or source flocks have been identified in fiscal year 2017.

In fact, the last case of classical scrapie was reported in April 2016. This is the longest period without a positive case since the beginning of the NSEP!

The January report is available here.

–ASI