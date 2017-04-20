Nominations sought for Kurt Bucholz Award | TSLN.com

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust is seeking nominations for the 2017 Kurt Bucholz Award. The award was created in 2008, in memory of Kurt Bucholz, DVM, a legislator and rancher from Saratoga. Recipients exemplify the core beliefs held by Dr. Bucholz during his lifetime of dedicated public service and commitment to conservation.

The award is presented by the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust at its Annual Roundup Fundraiser and Barbeque, which will be held in Elk Mountain, WY on August 26, 2017. Past recipients are: Dennis Sun – 2008; Dr. John Lunt – 2009; Joe Glode – 2010; Jim Chant – 2011, Bob Budd – 2012, Mike Healy – 2013, Bobbie Frank – 2014; Alan Barnett – 2015; and Patrick O'Toole – 2016.

Individuals eligible for nomination will have achieved a lasting impact in one or more of the following ways:

Ardent supporter of conserving Wyoming's working landscapes and one who recognizes the indispensable role of ranching in this endeavor.

Astute and successful rancher and land steward who has been active in state and/or national natural resource issues, and a strong proponent of private enterprise and private solutions for conservation in Wyoming.

A background of actions promoting the bedrock importance of water to Wyoming and the vital significance of protecting traditional water rights.

A strong and abiding interest in hunting and wildlife and a personal commitment to habitat conservation.

Submissions are due by May 19, 2017. Please direct questions to Travis Brammer at (307) 772-8751 or travis@wsgalt.org. Nomination forms can be found, and submitted online.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust