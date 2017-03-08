Norsten joins CHB staff as Regional Brand Manager | TSLN.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tim Norsten, St. Paul, Minn., joined the Certified Hereford Beef staff March 6 as the Midwest regional brand manager.

Norsten will work with clients in the Midwest region to expand the availability of CHB products and promote the CHB brand.

Norsten joins the team with extensive retail and foodservice experience. He has worked in restaurant management in top U.S. cities including Chicago and New York City and spent 20 years at Sysco Foods of Minnesota as a sales and marketing associate, key accounts manager, Sysco brands manager, COP specialist with Hereford beef and a business review chef. He also served as a business development manager with Coca-Cola.

"We are excited to welcome Tim to the CHB team," said Amari Manning, CHB chief operating officer. "His industry experience will be a tremendous asset and we look forward to the difference he will make with the CHB brand.."

Norsten's territory will include North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

–Certified Hereford Beef