North Dakota: Ag Producers Income Tax Management Program Set for Nov. 14

Program topics include managing taxable farm income, drought forced livestock sales and an update on federal income tax legislation.

A tax management program will be offered to producers and tax preparers from 1 to 4 p.m. CST on Nov. 14, at nine interactive video sites in North Dakota.

The program, sponsored by the North Dakota State University Extension Service and Internal Revenue Service, will feature presentations by Alan Gregerson, IRS; Judy Gilbertson, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Jamestown; Jess Nehl, Eide Bailly LLP, Bismarck; Brent Roeder, Eide Bailly LLP, Fargo; and Kelda Rerick, Haga Kommer, Bismarck.

Experts will provide federal income tax updates and tax management alternatives while producers still have time to implement year-end tax management decisions.

Program topics include:

Federal income tax update

IRS update

New federal income tax legislation

Drought forced livestock sales

Research and development tax credits

Tax management upon retirement

Transition strategies from a C Corp to an S Corp

MN beginning farmer tax credit

ND ag processing facility investment tax credit

Managing taxable farm income

Four question-and-answer periods are scheduled during the three-hour program.

Interactive video sites for the program are at Bismarck State College, Bismarck; North Dakota School for the Deaf, Devils Lake; Dickinson State University, Dickinson; NDSU, Fargo; County Office Building, Grand Forks; Law Enforcement Center, Jamestown; North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton; and NDSU Research Extension Centers in Minot and Langdon.

The program is approved for 3 IRS continuing education provider credits.

Preregistration is required because seating is limited. The cost for the program and materials is $20.

For additional information or registration contact Sandy Osborne at sandy.osborne@ndsu.edu or 701-231-8642.

–NDSU Extension