North Dakota Farm Bureau: Confirm Judge Gorsuch | TSLN.com

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota leaders in business and agriculture joined North Dakota State Senator Dick Dever (R-Bismarck) on Thursday at the state capitol to call on the United States Senate to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. Senator Dever was joined by NDFB president Daryl Lies and Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Andy Peterson in calling for the U.S. Senate to give Judge Gorsuch an up-or-down vote.

"More than a year has passed since the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia. With the President's nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, it is time to fill the court's vacancy without delay," said Senator Dever. "The Supreme Court has been hamstrung with the vacancy long enough. America needs, America deserves, a full complement of justices to be an equal branch of government."

"Judge Gorsuch is well qualified and deserving to be confirmed to the Supreme Court," stated Daryl Lies, a supporter of President Trump's nominee. "He has been a brilliant jurist during his tenure as a member of the Tenth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. He is well respected among his peers – Republicans and Democrats alike – for his fairness, integrity and decency."

"There is absolutely no reason to deny Judge Gorsuch a confirmation vote; there is no reason not to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court," added Andy Peterson, a backer of Judge Gorsuch. "When nominated to the Tenth Circuit in 2006, Judge Gorsuch was confirmed without opposition. In fact, 11 current Democratic U.S. Senators and 20 current Republican Senators confirmed Judge Gorsuch on a voice vote. Any move to delay his confirmation would be just pure politics, and frankly, North Dakotans have grown tired of those games."

The press conference on Thursday at the North Dakota state capitol was among many held across various states in support of Judge Gorsuch's confirmation. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to begin hearings on Judge Gorsuch on March 20.

–North Dakota Farm Bureau