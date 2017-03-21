North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation to aid ranchers devastated by wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas | TSLN.com

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation (NDSF) are extending support to their cattle-ranching neighbors in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado who suffered catastrophic losses in horrific wildfires that swept the Southern Plains earlier this month.

Dry conditions and extreme wind were a deadly combination in the four states, burning millions of acres, thousands of animals, hay reserves, fences and homes. The fires also injured and even claimed the lives of some as they worked to evacuate their livestock and get them out of harm's way.

"Our hearts go out to those who suffered through these devastating wildfires," said NDSA President Warren Zenker, a cow-calf producer and feeder from Gackle, N.D. "We want them to know that they are not alone; the cattle-ranching community is here for them."

The non-profit organizations have pledged $15,000 of their own to the relief efforts in the impacted states.

The NDSA and NDSF have also established the "Rising from the Ashes" Wildfire Disaster Relief Program as a means to connect individuals who want to provide their own financial support with those ranch families who are in need. People who want to help can send checks to the NDSF at 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504 with "Rising from the Ashes" written in the memo. The NDSA and NDSF will compile these financial gifts and work with the respective cattlemen's organizations in the impacted states to distribute 100 percent of the money raised to the victims.

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, so gifts can be deducted for income tax purposes.

"It's hard to imagine what our fellow ranchers are going through after the fires scorched their land, their livestock and their dreams," said Bowman, N.D., rancher Steve Brooks, the NDSF president. "We cannot undo what has happened to them, but what we can hopefully do is rekindle their hope and help them recover from this disaster."

For more information about the "Rising from the Ashes" Wildfire Disaster Relief Program, call (701) 223-2522 or visit http://www.ndstockmen.org.

The NDSA is an 87-year-old cattle producers' trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve North Dakota's beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the state's beef industry through scholarship, leadership, promotion, research and building objectives.

–NDSA & NDSF