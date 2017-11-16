North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation awards eight scholarships

The North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation (NDSF) named eight 2017 scholarship winners during the North Dakota Stockmen's Association's (NDSA) 88th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

The NDSF awarded $500 Legacy scholarships to Sarah Freitag of Bowman, N.D.; Stacia Hopfauf of Mandan, N.D.; Cierra Dockter of Medina, N.D.; and Kaitlyn Peterson of Bismarck, N.D.; a $500 Junior Scholarship to Emily Hauck of Forbes, N.D.; a $500 Endowment Scholarship to Codi Schaper of Grassy Butte, N.D.; a $500 Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship to Sydni Schmidt of Solen, N.D.; and a $750 Jack and Vander Reich Memorial Scholarship to Jacob Hauck of Forbes, N.D.

Freitag is the daughter of Blaine and Jackie Freitag. She is a college junior at North Dakota State University (NDSU), where she is studying animal science and therapeutic horsemanship. She intends to get a master's degree in cattle nutrition and join her family operation. She also would like to work for a research center and become more active in the NDSA and North Dakota CattleWomen. She is involved in the Collegiate CattleWomen chapter and the Saddle and Sirloin Club.

Hopfauf, the daughter of Blaine and Tammy Hopfauf, is a junior at NDSU, where she is studying pre-vet and hopes to follow in the footsteps of her father as a mixed-animal veterinarian. She also dreams of having a ranch of her own. She has been involved in many extracurricular activities over the years, including the Saddle and Sirloin Club, Pre-Vet Club and Judging Club. She is a Riding on Angels' Wings therapeutic riding volunteer and a student member of the American Meat Science Association.

Dockter is a freshman at NDSU and the daughter of Dwight and Christina Dockter. She is studying agricultural communications and animal science, with dreams of providing farmers and ranchers with reliable news and growing her herd of Gelbvieh cattle. A state FFA officer this year, Dockter has been actively involved in that organization, winning the state dairy judging contest and the Diversified Livestock Entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience Award. She was a champion 4-H livestock judge and a protégé in the NDSA Mentoring Program.

Peterson is an NDSU freshman majoring in animal science and the daughter of Jim and Peggy Peterson. Her plans include competing on the collegiate livestock judging team and, ultimately, becoming a large-animal veterinarian. She was active in 4-H and FFA, winning state livestock judging championship titles multiple times. She also was involved in volleyball, basketball and Spanish Club, among other clubs, and was the valedictorian.

Emily Hauck is in her third year of college at NDSU. There, she is studying agricultural education and animal science. She seeks to inspire the next generation of young agricultural leaders as an ag teacher; to continue growing her SimAngus herd; and to develop an elite show herd. She was part of the state-winning FFA livestock judging team in 2014. She is involved in the Saddle and Sirloin Club, Collegiate CattleWomen, the Judging Club and 4-H Ambassadors. She is an NDSA Top Hands alum and was one of the NDSA's convention interns this year.

Schaper is a 4.0 college sophomore pursuing a major in biomedical animal science with a pre-vet emphasis at NDSU. The daughter of Tim and Julie Schaper hopes to work as a large-animal veterinarian and to own a cattle ranch. Schaper has continued the active extracurricular load she carried in high school into her college years, where she is a part of the Collegiate CattleWomen and Pre-Vet Club and volunteers at a therapeutic riding center.

Schmidt has been accepted into veterinary school at Kansas State University, where she is working toward her DVM degree and her goal to run a large-animal practice in North Dakota. The daughter of John and Lynette Schmidt has carried a 4.0 grade-point average in high school and college. She has prepared for her career through a variety of activities, ranging from the FFA's small-animal care competition to the Pre-Vet Club. She did an internship as a biological technician at the Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory and is a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners and its Bovine Necropsy Team, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Society of Theriogenology and the Student Chapter of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Jacob Hauck is the son of Keith and Janell Hauck. The college freshman is studying ag production at Lake Area Technical Institute. He has his sights set on returning to his family's ranching operation, building a new feedlot and finishing others' cattle or his own. He also hopes to expand into the seedstock industry, and, eventually, host his own production sale. He was an active 4-H and FFA member and served on the champion state FFA livestock judging team in 2014.

The NDSF will be awarding scholarships again in 2018. Information can be found at http://www.ndstockmen.org under the "Foundation" tab. The application deadline is March 1.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association