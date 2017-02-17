Northern Plains Resource Council: Rancher reacts to repeal of Stream Protection Rule | TSLN.com

Last week, President Trump signed a resolution under the Congressional Review Act that repeals a federal rule that had been adopted to protect streams from damage due to coal mining.

Not a single coal job will be created or preserved by eliminating this protection for water quality.

In response, Northern Plains Resource Council issued the following statement:

“This resolution permanently ruins protections for clean water,” said Steve Charter, a past chair of Northern Plains Resource Council who ranches above a longwall coal mine in Montana.

“Agriculture depends on good water, which is a precious commodity in rural Montana. Coal mining done wrong can destroy land and water damn near forever, and we need strong laws to hold coal companies accountable for the damage they cause. This resolution is a direct blow to ranchers and water users like me.”

The approval of the resolution follows a February 1st House vote (228-194) and February 2nd Senate vote (54-45) to repeal the rule. Under the Congressional Review Act, federal agencies are barred from finalizing new rules that are substantially similar to those disapproved of under a Congressional Review Act resolution without express permission from Congress.

-Northern Plains Resource Council