Nov: WY Stock Growers, cons districts to meet

CASPER – Held in conjunction every 5 years, the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous will welcome hundreds of ranchers and other natural resource users across the state for four days of educational sessions, opportunities to bid on live and silent auction items, go holiday shopping at the over 35 trade show vendors and enjoy a fun game show themed night!

The Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous is a joint convention of the Wyoming Stock Growers (WSGA) and Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) held November 27-30, 2017 in Casper at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. Detailed schedule, pre-registration, vendor, and sponsorship information is located online by visiting http://www.wysga.org under the Member Center tab or call 307.638.3942 to request additional information.

Special events include Progressive Resource Manager Forum, Make it With Wool Fashion Show, Soil Health Workshop, Agricultural Taxation Workshop, and drawing for the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation's, a sister organization to WACD, John Deere XUV 560 Gator or Homak Pro-Series Rolling Tool Cabinet. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 29th with tickets available by donation at http://www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.

Join us in Casper on November 27-30 for the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous!

–Wyoming Stock Growers Association