NRCS holding signup for Regional Conservation Partnership Program | TSLN.com

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, SD, February 16, 2017 – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in South Dakota is holding a state-level signup for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) with the area of consideration in the Big Sioux Watershed. This area includes portions of Kingsbury, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Todd, Tripp, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, and Yankton Counties.

The batching date is March 17, 2017. Landowners and producers are encouraged to visit the NRCS office at their local USDA Service Center to find out more information and register early.

This program provides a new approach to conservation, said Jennifer Wurtz, EQIP program coordinator for the NRCS in South Dakota. “The RCPP offers a unique opportunity to harness innovation and welcome new partners into the conservation mission. The program partners are in the driver’s seat, allowing them to find creative solutions to the conservation issues in their areas.”

The RCPP provides a way for private companies, Tribes, local communities, and non-government partners to collaborate and invest in cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and enhanced wildlife habitat. It will enable USDA to partner with third parties or work directly with producers in watersheds and other critical conservation areas to leverage private sector funding to maximize conservation investments.

To learn about technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs, visit http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted or local USDA service center.

