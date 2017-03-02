NRCS SD extends sign-up deadline for EQIP Soil Health Initiative to April 21 | TSLN.com

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, SD, March 2, 2017–USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in South Dakota is extending the signup for the Statewide Soil Health Initiative for the purpose of integating livestock back into production systems to maximize soil health benefits.

The application batching date is extended to April 21, 2017. Landowners and producers are encouraged to visit the NRCS office at their local USDA Service Center to learn more and start developing their conservation plan.

This initiative provides a systems approach for conservation that is essential for a healthy soil environment. Producers who are interested in building soil health through diverse rotations on their cropland and integrating livestock into their cropping systems are encouraged to apply for this initiative that is being administered through the NRCS' Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The objective of the initiative is to improve SD's soil resource through management practices known to build soil health. Practices implemented in this project will increase biological diversity, increase water infiltration, increase soil organic matter, reduce erosion and ultimately provide resiliency to agricultural systems and operations. Practices include Conservation Crop Rotation, Residue and Tillage Management (No-till), Cover Crops, and Prescribed Grazing among others.

To learn about technical and financial assistance through USDA's NRCS, visit http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted or contact your local USDA service center.

–NRCS