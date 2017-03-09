NRCS South Dakota Announces New Request for Proposals for 2017 Conservation Innovation Grants | TSLN.com

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, SD, March 7, 2017–The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing a new request for state proposals for Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) that must be received by May 15, 2017.

NRCS South Dakota will award two new state level proposals and has designated $150,000 for FY2017 with each proposal limited to a $75,000 maximum.

Learn more at the national CIG Webpage http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/technical/cig. All opportunities for grant applications are listed on the national web site at http://www.grants.gov. For more information, go to https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/sd/programs/financial/cig/ or contact the State Program Manager Jay Cobb, located at USDA NRCS South Dakota, 200 Fourth Street SW, Huron, SD 57350, by email jay.cobb@sd.usda.gov or call (605) 352-1260.

–USDA NRCS