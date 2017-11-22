NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee to be Honored at Futurity

For Immediate Release – November 21, 2017 – Oklahoma City – The 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show will feature several exciting new events this year, including the recently announced Sliders' Night Out hosted by the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF). Set to begin at 5:30 on November 29 in the State Fair Pavilion, the event will host the announcement of the Futurity Non Pro and Open finalists, a live band, food, and fun for all!

Adding to the excitement of the event, Sliders' Night Out will also feature the induction of Vaughn Zimmerman into the NRHA Hall of Fame, a core program of RHF. Serving on the Foundation board from 2001-2004 and currently contributing as a Gold Donor, Zimmerman is a long-time supporter of RHF—making this a perfect time to honor him.

In addition to his contributions to RHF, Vaughn served several years as an NRHA Board member (2005-2009) and was a member of the NRHA Finance, Sale, Hall of Fame, and Sire & Dam Committees. His recommendation to the NRHA Board created the Million Dollar Owners award in an effort to recognize and encourage owners' long-time involvement in the sport.

He is the owner of Not Ruf At All, who won the Level 4 Open at the 2013 NRHA Futurity, 2014 NRHA Derby and 2016 NRBC, becoming the third reining Triple Crown winner. His grandchildren's involvement ensures that Zimmermans will remain a part of the reining industry for years to come.

"The Reining Horse Foundation is proud to honor Vaughn Zimmerman with his induction into the NRHA Hall of Fame on a night when we're celebrating reining and the work of the Reining Horse Foundation," said Leslie Baker, RHF Executive Director. "We believe this will be a meaningful tribute in front of Vaughn's friends, family, and fellow reiners."

Sliders' Night Out is made possible through the support of generous sponsors and VIP table underwriters. VIP packages include dinner, premium seating, and other amenities. Table packages start at $1,250 dollars with larger sponsorships available. All money raised at the event will benefit the RHF and its core programs. To become a Sliders' Night Out sponsor or VIP table underwriter, contact Leslie Baker, RHF Executive Director at lbaker@nrha.com or (405) 946-7400.

Recommended Stories For You

All Futurity participants are welcome to attend Sliders' Night Out thanks to the support of Platinum Performance. The Platinum Performance Exhibitor Party will run simultaneously with the event, so come and be a part of the celebration.

During the NRHA Futurity, the world's best reining horses and competitors come to Oklahoma City to compete for an estimated total purse and cash prizes of more than $2 million. For more information on schedules, tickets, hotel accommodations, sponsors and more, visit nrhafuturity.com.

–National Reining Horse Association