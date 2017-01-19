 NWSS Commercial heifer show | TSLN.com

Class#123 – 10 Yearling Bred Heifers, calved after January 1, 2016 British & British Cross

1st J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT

11th Gunner Malmstrom of Hudson, CO Gunner Malmstrom of Hudson, CO