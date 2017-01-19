NWSS Commercial heifer show | TSLN.com

NWSS Commercial heifer show
January 19, 2017
Class#123 – 10 Yearling Bred Heifers, calved after January 1, 2016 British & British Cross
1st J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
2nd J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
3rd J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
4th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
5th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
6th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
7th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
8th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
9th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
10th J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT – J & L Livestock LLC of BIllings, MT
11th Gunner Malmstrom of Hudson, CO Gunner Malmstrom of Hudson, CO