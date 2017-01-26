NWSS Mile High Night Hereford Sale Grosses $548,750 | TSLN.com

The Hereford breed garnered attention this year at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver at the Mile High Night Hereford Sale. An estimated 5,000 attended the sale Jan. 13 on the stadium floor.

“The Mile High Night and Mile High Eve sales both showed a strong demand for Hereford genetics this year at the National Western Stock Show,” said Joe Rickabaugh, AHA director of seedstock marketing. “Both were solid sales for the Hereford breed, which again presented a stellar set of cattle both on the hill and in the yards in Denver.”

The elite 30-lot Hereford offering brought forth prominent genetics from established operations across the country. When auctioneers James M. Birdwell and Cody Lowderman lowered the gavel for the final time, 30 lots grossed $548,750 for an average of $18,292. Six and one-half bull lots grossed $131,00 and averaged $22,545. Twenty-three and one-half females grossed $417,750 and averaged $17,777. The high-selling Lot 4, a pick of the 2017 spring heifer calves from NJW Polled Herefords, Sheridan, Wyo., commanded $110,000 and was purchased by Pablo Martin, Herra, Argentina.

The second high-seller was Lot X, semen shares in B&C Stockman 6026D ET consigned by Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas; DelHawk Cattle Company, Earlville, Ill.; Lowderman Cattle Company, Macomb, Ill.; Foggy Bottom Farm, Taneytown, M.D.; Ole McDonald Farm, Byron Center, Mich.; and Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla., sold for $85,000. Semen package buyers included MCS Cattle Company, Elgin, Okla.; Bull Creek Farm, Butler, Pa.; Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb.; Jones Show Cattle, Harrod, Ohio; T/R Cattle Co., Glencoe, Okla.; Jensen Bros., Courtland, Kan.; Boyd Beef Cattle, Mayslick, Ky.; Kolt Cattle Co., Garland, Neb.; and Justin Beckstrand, Warwick, N.D.

The sale remained strong with four third high-selling lots. Lot 17A, a pick of the Krebs Ranch two fall yearling heifers, consigned by Ty and Sage Krebs, Gordon, Neb., was bought by Saige Ward of Laramie, Wyo., for $30,000. Lot 26, consigned by Brumley Farms, Orovada, Nev., demanded $30,000 for one-half interest in one of their elite donor females. The top bidder on the offering was E.C. Rosson of Milford, Texas. Also commanding $30,000 was Lot 33. Hogbach Farm, Landrum, S.C., took home the right to pick the 2016 fall heifer calves from Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb. Lot XX, a full sibling pregnancy to BR Bell Air 6011, consigned by the Barber Ranch, Channing, Texas, was purchased for $30,000 by Rosebrook Angus, of Dexter, Ore.

Rounding out the top lots at $25,000 was Lot 7 from Jensen Bros., Courtland, Kan. The pick of the Jensen Bros. bulls, either in the yards or on the hill, was purchased by Harvie Ranch and RSK Ranch, Olds, Alberta, Canada. Lot 3, one-half interest in Churchill Gunpowder 657D ET, consigned by Churchill Cattle Co., Manhattan, Mont., also brought $25,000. The one-half interest buyers included P.W. Gillibrand Cattle, Simi Valley, Calif., and Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface, Australia. The consigners also offered semen packages which were purchased by Phillips-Renner Farm and Roth Hereford Farm, Richmond, Mo.; Southern State Herefords, Tenn.; and R&R Family Farms, Willmar, Minn.

For more information about the sale, contact Joe Rickabaugh at 816-842-3757 or jrick@hereford.org.

–American Hereford Association