 NWSS Open Breeding Horned Hereford Champion and Reserve Senior Heifer Calf | TSLN.com

Back to: News

NWSS Open Breeding Horned Hereford Champion and Reserve Senior Heifer Calf

1st 3485 H ANNSLEY 5612 ET David Smith – Lookout Ridge Farm of Boulder, CO David Smith – Lookout Ridge Farm of Boulder, CO

2nd 3483 K Sugar 552 ET Sage Krebs of Gordon, NE Sage Krebs of Gordon, NE