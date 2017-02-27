NYT: Trump to ask for military increase, cut food stamps | TSLN.com

President Donald Trump will propose an increase in military spending and cuts to social programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP or food stamps and the biggest program within the Agriculture Department, The New York Times reported late Sunday evening.

The budget is expected to be released in conjunction with Trump's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday evening.

It is unclear how much Congress will pay attention to Trump's proposal. Congress determines federal spending, but the budget could be an indicator of what the president might find so objectionable in appropriations bills that he might veto them.

–The Hagstrom Report