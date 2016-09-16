 Obituaries | TSLN.com

Obituaries

February 10, 2017 — Mary Lou Knippling 1938-2017 Mary Lou Knippling, 78, of Gann Valley, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. On March 8, 1938, Mary Louise was born at home in Kennebec, SD to Nels and Margaret (Lippens) Johnson. At […]

Learn more »

John “Jack” Carr: 1924-2017

February 1, 2017 — Funeral service for John “Jack” Carr age 92 of White River, SD will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 AM at the White River School Gym in White River, SD. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE. […]

Learn more »

Obituary: James R. “Bob” Hanson: 1918 – 2017

January 25, 2017 — Today a true American hero rode off into his last sunset. His story began on the plains of South Dakota, born on the family farm in Bison to James Henry and Elsie Bertina (Knutson) on October 3rd, 1918. His mother taught him and his siblings […]

Learn more »

Jerry Habeck: 1937-2017

January 23, 2017 — Jerry Habeck, age 79 of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Jason Dalton officiating. Visitation […]

Learn more »

Obituary: Kenneth McNenny 1935-2017

January 18, 2017 — Kenneth George McNenny was born December 10, 1935, the only son to Tom and Mabel (Jorensen) McNenny. He grew up on the Homesteaded McNenny Ranch on the Belle Fourche River. Kenny attended a one room school country school from first through eighth grade. He then […]

Learn more »

Obituary: Donald “Don” Lewis Van Liere 1933-2017

January 10, 2017 — Donald “Don” Lewis Van Liere, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, due to complications with heart disease. Don was born on April 22, 1933 in Colton, South Dakota, to Ike and Gertie Van Liere. He graduated from Colton High […]

Learn more »

George Daniel Gittings: 1944-2016

January 9, 2017 — George Daniel Gittings was born March 25, 1944, the fourth of six children born to Lawrence and Margaret (O’Connell) Gittings, in Philip, South Dakota. He grew up two miles west of Billsburg and attended Hart School, before graduating from Philip High School in 1962. He […]

Learn more »

Obituary: Don Nixon: 1947-2016

December 29, 2016 — Donald Gene Nixon, 69 years old, went to be with the Lord Dec. 27, 2016. He fought a very brave battle with cancer, ending at the VA Hospice in Ft. Meade. He seldom complained through it all. He was grateful for all the good care […]

Learn more »

Obituary: Thomas Eliason: 1941-2016

December 29, 2016 — Thomas Dale Eliason was born on July 29, 1941 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was the youngest of three children born to Arthur and Vivian (Nelson) Eliason. He began elementary school at the Catron Country School and graduated from Gettysburg High School. Tom attended the […]

Learn more »

Dianne O’Neill: 1940-2015

December 22, 2016 — Dianne O’Neill 1940-2015 Dianne Mary Undem O’Neill, age 75, loving, devoted, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Dianne was born April 25, […]

Learn more »

Sidney Miller: 1940-2016

December 20, 2016 — Sidney Allen Miller was born May 9, 1940 in Fort Collins, Colo., to Gottlieb and Ernestine (Paul) Miller. They moved to a rural Meadow, S.D., ranch in 1943. Sid only went to school through the eighth grade because he was needed to help work on […]

Learn more »

Taisley Faith Lewis: 2015-2016

December 6, 2016 — God loaned Taisley Faith Lewis to Justin and Trinity Lewis from June 17, 2015 until Dec. 3, 2016. God’s light radiated through Taisley’s bright blue eyes and giant, gappy toothed smile. Born premature, her life started with family and friends pouring prayers and love into […]

Learn more »

Don Garrity: 1955-2016

December 6, 2016 — Don Garrity, 61 of Hayes, died Saturday, Dec. 3 at his home. Donald De Wayne Garrity was born Sept. 24, 1955 in Pierre, SD to Mary (Gregg) and Dean Pfeiffer. His favorite childhood memories were of the times he spent with his grandparents, Bob and […]

Learn more »

Robert Lee Anderson: 1922-2016

November 28, 2016 — Robert Lee Anderson, 93, of Platte, S.D., passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at Platte Care Center Avera. Robert Lee Anderson was born on Dec. 3, 1922 to William R. and Bessie (Charamza) Anderson in Platte, S.D. He completed Hamilton Grade School, graduated from Platte […]

Learn more »

Bill Hibner: 1947-2016

November 22, 2016 — Bill Hibner after his two year battle with cancer, passed away November 19, 2016 at Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. Bill was born February 16, 1947 in Lemmon, SD to Duane & June (Hylland) Hibner to join an older brother & sister, Dewey and […]

Learn more »

Leo Baker: 1927-2016

November 21, 2016 — Leo J. Baker, age 89 of St. Onge, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at the Sturgis Regional Hospital. Leo John Baker was born July 15, 1927 in Perley, Minnesota. He was the son of Alex and Lucy (Mell) Baker. Leo grew up on a family […]

Learn more »

Will Sargent: 1987-2016

November 16, 2016 — Will Sargent, age 28, of Mission, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2016. William Kenneth Sargent was born on December 10th 1987 in Winner, SD. The second son of Larry and Joan (Lebert) Sargent of Winner. He attended grade school at the rural Star Prairie […]

Learn more »

Georgie Sicking: 1921-2016

November 9, 2016 — Georgie Sicking 1921-2016 Georgie Connell Sicking was born May 20, 1921, in Seligman, Arizona, to Oscar and Mayne Connell. Georgie received her name because her parents who were expecting a boy, and George was the only name they had picked out. Her father, Oscar, was […]

Learn more »

LaVer Holland: 1938-2016

October 27, 2016 — LaVer Holland, 78 of Pierre, died Saturday, October 22 at her home. LaVer was born in Mobridge, SD August 3, 1938 to Lloyd and Millie Davidson. She graduated high school in Mobridge and then attended South Dakota State and Arizona State Colleges. She married Derry […]

Learn more »

Taylor Watzel: 2000-2016

October 27, 2016 — Taylor Watzel 2000-2016 Taylor Watzel, age 16, of Winner, passed away on October 19, 2016 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Taylor Dean Watzel was born on January 10, 2000, to Dean and Barbara Watzel in Winner, SD. Taylor is the second […]

Learn more »