Arlen Lloyd Hulm: 1942-2017 | TSLN.com

Funeral services for Arlen L. Hulm, age 75, of Faith, S.D., will be Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Faith Community Center at 11 a.m. Rev. Harold Delbridge will officiate and following lunch and a time of fellowship, burial will be at the Gallaway Cemetery south of Meadow, S.D. Special music will be provided by Butch Samuelson and Arlie Hulm.

Any and all horseback riders wishing to join the family as Arlen is taken by wagon from Smokey's in Meadow to the Gallaway Cemetery, please be saddled up by 3 p.m. at Smokey's.

Visitations will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at the Faith Community Center (notice change of location) followed by a Family Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the Community Center on Thursday a.m.

Arlen Lloyd Hulm was born January 29, 1942 in Lemmon, S.D. to Joe A. and Vivian Martin Hulm, the second oldest son in a family of 7.

Arlen went to school at Meadow Central, Tip Top then Glad Valley. Eight miles to school every day never riding in a vehicle, they rode Shetlands until the snow was too deep then was hauled with a team. He then went to Brookings, SD graduating from Brookings Aggie School in 1961.

In 1955 as a child he went with his family to his first rodeo at Nemo. The line was too long at the gate, he and his brothers were too impatient waiting so Joe and Vivian allowed them to walk into the arena. A big purple Cadillac came careening down the road ditch, driver stopped and offered the Hulm boys a ride. Once they all were seated in the back seat the driver turned to them with and outstretched hand "Hi, I'm Casey Tibbs!" some years later, in 2001 Arlen was inducted into Casey Tibbs foundation, a huge honor for dad. In fact when he received the phone call he had just lathered his face for his daily shave. In his excitement he started out the door to Lynn's Super Value to share his news with Betty, his face still coated with shaving cream.

On February 2, 1963 Arlen married Betty Fisher, "She was a good'n and a good dancer and I liked to dance too." Arlen and Betty lost a daughter in infancy in 1964. Darla Jean was born in 1965, Melinda Rae in 1966, Arlie Blaine in 1968 and Adela Jo in 1979.

Soon after marriage Arlen began his rodeo career. He bought his first horse for $250.00, paying $10.00 a month. Until 1988 Arlen roped calves successfully SDRA, NRCA, PRCA, NDRA and Badland's Circuit Finals.

When Arlen turned 50 this opened up a whole new chapter: Old Men's Breakaway. His personal best at White River, SD was 1.84.

Dad has excelled in Rodeo: three-time SDRA calf roping champion 1969, 1977, 1980. He was runner-up calf roping champion four other years. Dad was Old Men's Breakaway Champion form 1992-1997. He was an all-around contender, Badlands Circuit Champion and Team Penning Champion as well. Wimpy, dad's quarter horse helped him win the majority of his saddles. Wimpy was also voted "Horse of the Year." Dad has also won more than 100 belt buckles, many given to family and close friends. Prior to his 50th birthday Arlen curtailed his rodeo travels to support Arlie and Melinda in 4-H and High School and later at the collegiate level for Arlie. Arlen scared Darla at an early age so therefore no desire to rodeo. Adela's passion was high school sports.

Dads work list was long: day jobs, working machinery, training horses, calving, lambing, SD Department of Transportation, most recently owned and operated Happy Trails Feed. Dad was a farrier until 70 years old. He had trained Arlie along the way. Dad enjoyed brandings with friends. Any opportunity to help the youth in rodeo to excel to their potential, dad was in his element. Dad said what he meant and meant what he said! He appreciated a good cup of coffee, a firm hand shake and those that stopped to say hi. 2016 received Iron Man Award at Faith Stock Show, everything a true cowboy represents.

In 1999 Arlen was diagnosed with prostate cancer and by 2013 it had spread to his bones. He battled every day since. He remained positive and optimistic throughout. Dad passed away at Dorsett Health Care in Spearfish, SD, Saturday March 18 with a room and hall way full of family and friends.

Grateful for having shared in Arlen's life are his wife, Betty, of Faith, their children, Darla Hulm, Spearfish, SD, Melinda (Jim) Selby, Faith, SD, Arlie (Sabra) Hulm, Spearfish, SD and Adela Hulm (John Robinson), Belle Fourche, SD, grandchildren, Andrea (Bubba) Dobson, Bailee Hulm (Aaron Croff), Skyler Hulm (fiancé Callie Bernstein), Shanna Selby, Rio Hulm, Tyson Selby, Caden Selby, Chase Robinson and Canten Robinson, great grandchildren, Rylan Palmer, Rozlyn and Royal Dobson, Ember Shannon, Adelyn and Finnick Croff, his siblings, Maynard Hulm, Elizabeth, CO, Merle (Cheryl) Hulm, Bison, SD, Larry (Ella) Hulm, Glad Valley, SD, Nadine Bellington, Brighton, CO, Marty Hulm, Richland, WA and numerous other family members and friends.

Arlen was preceded in death by an infant daughter, his parents Joe and Vivian Hulm, Brother Monte Hulm, in-laws Mark and Anna Fisher and sister and brother-in-law Wayne and Gloria Trainor, and a host of friends.