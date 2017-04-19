Obituary: T.V. “Tommy” Jones | TSLN.com

T. V. "Tommy" Jones, 80, of Cheyenne passed on April 17, 2017 in Cheyenne.

T. V. was born October 5, 1936 in Crawford, NE to Vernon and Doris Jones. He was raised on the family ranch north of Henry, NE on Sheep Creek in the Hereford business. He attended country school until high school and graduated from Torrington High School in 1954. He attended the University of Wyoming for two years and then moved to California and became a DJ on KCBQ in San Diego.

He returned to the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1956. He then worked for the Wyoming Stockman Farmer until he went to work for Harry Green at the "the Record Stockman" in Denver as a field man.

He met April Belecky in 1961 when he was announcing the chuck wagon races His famous phrase, "Thunder From The North" was heard for over 20 years at the Cheyenne Frontier Days night shows. They were married in 1962. He was a PRCA Gold Card Member, a Shriner and a Mason. He also was a member of the Heels.

He was a joint owner of the Thomas & Jones Sales Management for cattle sales with Ted Thomas

He was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Ministry Church, a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Cowboy Joe Club at the University of Wyoming and the Alumni Association

at the University of Wyoming.

He was a world traveler and a great story teller. He never forgot a name or a face and he never met a stranger. He traveled all over the United States for cattle sales. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked hunting but loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years – April, son Cotton Jones and wife Kris, granddaughters Lyndsay and Brandi, great granddaughter Aubrianna, step grandsons, Scott Beville and Trey Stetter, 2 brothers Jon & wife Janet, Barry & wife Sharon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Codi Lee Bocanegra.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Old West Museum Wednesday April 26 at 12:30. His friends are invited to come with stories to share.

(The T. V. stands for Thomas Vernon)

Donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Salt Lake City, UT, Cheyenne Frontier Days Scholarship Fund, Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, St. Andrews Ministry Church, Cheyenne or do something nice for somebody.