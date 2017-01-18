| TSLN.com

Kenneth McNenny

1935-2017

Kenneth George McNenny was born December 10, 1935, the only son to Tom and Mabel (Jorensen) McNenny. He grew up on the Homesteaded McNenny Ranch on the Belle Fourche River. Kenny attended a one room school country school from first through eighth grade. He then was “boarded out” to attend High School in Sturgis, SD. He was the graduating class of 1954.

Being the only son of a rancher, it was inevitable that he would take over the family ranch which he did proudly. After many months of logging timber in the Black Hills to build a home, Kenny married the love of his life, Henrietta Young, on May 11, 1957. The couple had four children: Lyle Wayne, Lynn Del, Larry Allen, and Denise Doreen.

Kenny was also able to pursue a rewarding career in politics. In 1986, Kenny made a run for District 29 State Representative which he won. He started his first term in January 1987. Kenny served seven 2-year terms as a District 29 State Representative. During his time as a Representative, he served on the Health and Welfare Committee and was the Majority Whip from 1997 thru 2000. After Kenny “termed” out of the House he then went on to serve two 2-year terms as a District 29 State Senator. As a Senator, he was made Chairman of House Ag & Natural Resources Committee, Chairman of Legislative Research Committee, Chairman of Taxation, and Vice Chairman of House of State Affairs.

Aside from government politics, Kenny was a very active member of the community. He held many offices in the Meade County Farm Bureau. He served on the Local School Board, Meade County Extension Board for three years, was a Soil Conservation Supervisor for thirteen years, Chairman of the High School Rodeo Booster Club, served on the Finance Committee for S. D. A. Conservation Districts, Director of S.D. Beef Cattle Improvement Association, and the Committees of S.D. and Meade County Stockgrowers.

Kenny was awarded the Meade County Outstanding Young Farmer in 1968. In 2007, he won the National Conservative Award, and in 2011, he was appointed to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development.

Survivors include his wife, Henrietta McNenny, Sturgis, SD; sons, Lyle McNenny, Spearfish, Lynn (D.D.) McNenny, Sturgis, and Larry McNenny, Spearfish; daughter, Denise (Mike) Johnson, Kill Devil Hills, NC; sister, Verna Greenfield, Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Kalyn (Jacob) Harlow, Ellinwood, KS, Daine McNenny, Sturgis, Hunter Johnson, Kill Devil Hills, NC, M’Kenzi McNenny, Sturgis, Aspen Johnson, Cary, NC, and Connor McNenny, Sturgis; four great-grandsons, Landyn, Maxton and Owenn Harlow, Ellinwood KS, and Cleo Underwood, Cary, NC; one great-granddaughter, Noah Lynn Harlow, Ellinwood, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mabel McNenny; sister, Darla Huddleston; brother-in-law, Roger “Red” Huddleston; brother-in-law, Don Greenfield; nephew, Korby Greenfield; sister-in-law, Judy Schweigerdt; brother-in-law, Gerald Young; niece Kim Reeves; and sister-in-law, Shirly Young.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.

A memorial has been established for the Meade and Butte County (District 29) Legislative Pages and Children’s Care Hospital and School of Sioux Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com