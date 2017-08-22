Bessie “Lucille” Humble: 1916-2017

Bessie Lucille Price was born in Sturgis, SD, to Robert A. and Florence B. (Hadley) Price on June 28, 1916. She began life on her dad's ranch and later near his store at Maurine, SD. She attended elementary school at the Red Top School, freshman year at the Fox Ridge Rural School, and three years at Newell High School where she graduated in 1933 as salutatorian of her class. Next, she earned a first grade certification at the Dakota Territorial Normal School in Spearfish and then taught at the West Deep Creek School for one year. She went to the University of South Dakota at Vermillion earning a state certificate and continued teaching in various schools in the Maurine area for thirty-five years. During this time, she continued her education by attending summer school, taking extension and correspondence courses earning her degree in Elementary Education, and graduating cum laude in 1973 at age fifty-seven at Black Hills State University.

On January 3, 1940, she married Edward F. Humble. They had five children; Karen, Edward, Donnalee, Bruce, and Galen. They raised these children on a ranch which they bought from her dad and more land from other people.

When Ed suffered a stroke in 1984, they moved to Faith where she became involved with the Methodist Church singing in the choir, teaching a class, and participating in other capacities. After Ed died in 1992, she moved to Sturgis in 1994 where she continued working in the Methodist Church on various committees and serving as president of the United Methodist Women. She joined the Sturgis Senior Citizens Center where she served as president for two years, also active in crafts, card playing, and as a RSVP volunteer.

Through her teaching and child raising years, she was very active in YCL, declaim contests, holiday programs, puppet making, and as a 4-H Leader. She served as clerk of Vrooman Township for many years and was a member of the Fox Ridge Community Club.

In 1978, she was able to fly to Europe on a college sponsored tour. In later years, she traveled throughout the United States visiting California, Gulf of Mexico, points of interest in the East, Niagara Falls, Medora, Branson, and Minot plus others.

She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, quilting, leatherwork, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Karen Wyant, Donnalee (Alton) Palmer, Ed (Connie), Bruce (Diane), and Galen (Vickie) Humble; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Adelle (Darrell) Schuelke, Maurine (John) Fisher, and Robert W. (Earleen) Price; and son-in-law, Larry.

Visitation was Thursday, August 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, at Prairie Home Church with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Burial will follow at the Faith Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to the Mud Butte Fire Department and the Sturgis Senior Center.