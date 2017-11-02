Brenda Lambley: 1963-2017

Brenda LaNeal (Inglett) Lambley was born in Burke, SD on March 18, 1963 at the Burke Community Hospital to Neal and Cheryl (Bauld) Inglett of Lucas, South Dakota. She joined her father in heaven on October 22, 2017 at the early age of 54. When she was born she had twelve living grandparents. In 1967 they moved to Burton, Nebraska, where she attended elementary school where her father taught. In 1970 the family moved to Reseda, California. There she attended Newcastle Elementary School and Cleveland High School, graduating in June of 1981.

She was a very active child, choosing not to sleep much. In her youth she was active in soccer, softball, and cheerleading for the Woodland Hills Cowboys. She also loved her accordion lessons…HAHA!! She was a good big sister to her younger siblings helping to care for them.

The family traveled back to South Dakota every summer to visit relatives. During these trips she learned how to ride horses at Grandpa Bauld's farm, although she was not real fond of horses. In her teens she spent most of her summers in South Dakota with her Aunt Julie and Uncle Ronnie. It was during the summer of 1980 that she met Donivan. They were married on July 25, 1981 in Burke, South Dakota.

From this marriage four children were born: LaNeal Brooke, Chisum Thomas, Dillon Donivan, and Cheyenne Rose. From the beginning of married life, Brenda began working at the Burke Livestock Auction as an office employee and in later years took over as head of the kitchen. Friends and family came from near and far to enjoy her delicious cooking. This employment continued throughout her entire life and she was proud of the life-long family business accomplishments. She became a co-owner of the business in 2014. Along with spending Saturdays at the Burke Livestock Auction, she spent many weekdays along side Donivan at numerous sales across several states. As their children became more involved in activities, she took a position in the Burke school cafeteria. Here she spent 17 years meeting and greeting each child that came through the lunch line as if they were her own. She always made time to attend and prioritize her children making sure she never missed an activity or event.

A hard decision was made to retire from the Burke School so she could spend more time on all the things that she loved. Her biggest loves were her eight grandchildren that she had been blessed with. Along with her family, her biggest passions were creating beauty in her home, yard and flower garden, no matter the season or time of year. If she was not following her kids, grandkids, or in her yard, she would be found in her kitchen preparing plentiful home cooked meals for family and friends.

Blessed to have shared Brenda's life are: her husband Donivan of Burk; her children LaNeal (Jim) Schonebaum of Herrick, South Dakota; Chisum (Kaira) Lambley of Burke, South Dakota; Dillon Lambley of Burke, South Dakota; Cheyenne Lambley and friend (Jared Miller) of Hartford, South Dakota. Grandchildren: Jayder 10, Jakoby 7, Jazlee 5, Jeven 1 (Schonebaum); Ryggan 6, Ryken 4, Remington 3 (Lambley); Taylee Gant 5. Her mother Cheryl Inglett of Reseda, California; siblings Janeane (Ron) Munman of Calabassas, California; Kimberley Moe of Moorpark, California; Tracy (Brian) Price of Stevenson Ranch, California; and Noble Inglett of Reseda, California; father-in-law Herris Lambley of Herrick, South Dakot; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death are her father Neal Inglett, mother-in-law Mary Lambley, and grandparents (Paternal) C P Inglett, Noble and Viola Inglett, John and Ethel Smith. (Maternal) Bertha Klug, Alex and Vera Bauld, George and Lydia Bentz, Clinton (Tuff) and Elvera Bauld.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center in Burke. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery, Burke, SD. There was a prayer service on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center. Visitation was one hour prior to both of the services at the Civic Center.