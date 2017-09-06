Cleo Barry

1963-2017

Cleo Barry, age 53, of Carter, passed away on August 30, 2017 at the Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Cleo Ann (Abbott) Barry was born to Bill and Kay (Cordes) Abbott on September 7, 1963 at Winner SD. With her loving family by her side, Cleo began her journey to heaven on August 30, 2017. Growing up on their family ranch, Cleo "Kook" kept busy by doing chores, traveling, and competing in rodeos as a family, being active in 4-H, attending country schools, spending quality time with grandparents and keeping her siblings on their toes with her feisty personality! She graduated in 1981 from Todd County High School and was competitive in all sports. After graduation she attended college and then moved to Gillette, Wyoming. She worked in a number of jobs, including the UPS and Gillette Airport. On November 25, 1988 she roped and married the cowboy of her dreams, Wade Barry. To this union four children were born: Wade, Taylor, Tawny, and Windsor.

After marrying, Cleo and Wade, moved to Seattle, Washington, working for the US Post Office and Boeing Commercial Airline, respectively. In April of 1990, they moved to Carter, SD where they established their ranch, for the past twenty seven years. Cleo was a devoted mother and ranch wife. She loved supporting her children and always said that they were her biggest accomplishment! Cleo was fortunate to watch her children win many state and national championships in which she was their biggest fan. She was extremely proud of all of their personal accomplishments.

Cleo and Wade worked side by side at their ranch. They demonstrated the special skill of operating and managing a ranch and loving each other by following the rule of what happens in the corral stays in the corral! Cleo loved the ranch life and was very precise in keeping track of records and cow information, keeping the ranch running smoothly and her family in line!

Cleo also enjoyed playing softball and won numerous state titles in Wyoming and South Dakota. She also loved spending time at family events, playing cards and other activities – which she enjoyed competing and winning! Spending time boating and camping out with family always made her smile. Within the last few years, her smile was bigger and heart was fuller when she got the chance to love and cuddle her granddaughters.

Cleo's faith was very important to her and she demonstrated this by battling and overcoming an aggressive type of cancer for many years. Cleo also had a very special place in her heart for anyone who is fighting cancer in any shape or form, including medical staff and survivors. Through countless hours and miles she showed her strength and faith as she continued to fight, demonstrating that GRACE and LOVE wins, not cancer.

Everyone who remembers Cleo, is asked to celebrate Cleo's life in their own way. Enjoying making others smile with a funny quote, posting an inspirational and or 'interesting' Facebook post, sending an unexpected text or leaving a special 'pick-me-up' note, playing a practical joke and/or wearing one of her "Kook Fighting Mad Kicking Cancer Butt" t-shirts or bracelets in her memory would be quite appropriate. And also in her memory, no matter what life throws at you, be sure to keep, "Fighting like you're the third monkey to get on Noah's Ark and it just started to rain!"

Cleo is preceded in death by her grandparents William and Inez Abbott and Milton and Hallie Cordes, and father in law, Darrel Barry. Cleo is survived and forever remembered by her husband, Wade Barry; son, Wade Jr. (Stephanie) Barry and granddaughters, Emory and Brynlee of Gillette. Daughters, Taylor and Tawny and son, Windsor Barry all of Carter. Parents Bill and Kay Abbott; mother-in-law, Viola Barry; brothers, Kasey (Karla) Abbott and Bryan Abbott, sisters, Tracy (Lance) Tucker, Lisa (Scott) Walton, Kodi (Chad) Blotsky; brothers-in-law, Darrel Wayne Barry and Rod (Terri) Barry and sisters-in law, Cheryl Pullins, Pam (Rick) Scott, and Shannon (Drew) Holmquist. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.

Funeral Services were 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Burial followed at the Winner City Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday September 5, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Winner with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.