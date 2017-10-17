David Hebbert, 67, lifelong rancher in the Hyannis area, died Monday, October 16, 2017, in the Perkins County Health of Grant.

Cremation was chosen. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 21, at 2 p.m., in the Hyannis High School Gymnasium. Pastor Andy Safarik of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will officiate.

