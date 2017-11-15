Donald Curtis Taylor: 1928-2017

Donald Curtis "Don" Taylor was born on September 21, 1928 at Omaha, Nebraska to John C. and Mary E. (Gilbert) Taylor, he died on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Union City at 89 years of age.

Donald spent his childhood in the Kindred area in North Dakota where he received an honorary high school diploma after he joined the United States Navy in 1945. Donald served in the Navy for the next two years as an engineer on an aircraft carrier and then returned to North Dakota to farm.

Donald married and had two beautiful daughters, Terry and Bonnie. During a brief move to California, Don was exposed to the early days of the cutting horses sport and purchased his first cutting horse, Magnolia Bob. The family returned to North Dakota and Don continued to farm, milk cows and run cattle.

After several years of farming, Don's passion was about to become a lifelong love. Don purchased a commission firm at the West Fargo Stock Yards in 1961 and then later a trailer dealership.

He continued to feed cattle across the country up until his death. On September 19, 1970, Don married Sylvia Marie Laske at Leonard, North Dakota, and lived at Kindred until 1980 when they moved to Minco, Oklahoma. The decision to move to Oklahoma was prompted by Don and Sylvia's purchase of the Clark's Doc Bar in 1975.

During their 47 year marriage, Sylvia and Don touched so many people. Side-by-side, Don and Sylvia built their lives around the cattle and cutting industry. While Sylvia ran the breeding operation, Don trained cutting horses and continued as a cattleman and loved to hunt and fish.

Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Methodist Mens Club, the NCHA National Cutting Horse Association, NQHA National Quarter Horse Association and the National Cattleman's Association. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Taylor and sister, Marilyn E. Peterson Don is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia of the home in Minco, Daughters, Terry L. Tanner of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Bonnie Bollinger and husband Stephen of Prescott, Arizona, three grandchildren, Stacie Vanover and husband Charles of Keller, Texas, Ryan Alexander of Santa Barbara, California, Taylor Bastien of College Station, Texas, two great grandchildren, Ivory Vanover of Keller, Texas and Shelby Killman of Oklahoma City.