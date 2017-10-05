Donald Keith Hurm

1931-2017

Donald Keith Hurm, 86 of St. Onge, SD passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at home surrounded by his family.

Don was born in White Lake, SD, on April 23, 1931 to John and Ida Hurm. He attended school in Spencer, SD. He married Sylvia Uphoff in 1949, that same year their son Dennis was born, their second son Doug, was born in 1952. They moved to Lead, South Dakota in 1953, where Don worked for Homestake Gold Mine for ten years. In 1963, Don and his family purchased the Range Motel, currently the Bell Inn. Don, Sylvia and the boys all worked the motel for the next four years, saving their money to buy a ranch. In 1967 they purchased that ranch in St.Onge, where Don resided until the end. They ran sheep, a dairy and Black Angus pairs.

Don loved farming the best. He loved being on his tractor or swather. It was usually a contest with neighbors, who could put their hay up first. In his later years he built beautiful diamond willow canes.

Don is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Vickie Hurm of Fruitdale, his great granddaughter, Madison Hurm of Monticello, Minnesota, daughter-in-law, Cindy Hurm of Gillette, Wyoming, grandson, Travis (Valerie) Hurm and their children; Braik, Charlie and Deni of Gillette and granddaughter, Tracy (Rodney) Benson and their children; Kelsey, Brody and Avery of St. Onge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dennis, grandchildren, Doug Jr. and Dani Jo Hurm and numerous brothers and sisters.

In consideration of the drought…Don would rather you invest your money in your family, than invest it in a memorial for him.

At this time no services are planned for Don.

God Bless.

