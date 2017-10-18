Earl Ollila: 1935-2017

Earl Steven Ollila, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 14 at the Belle Fourche Healthcare Community.

He was born on Sept 18, 1935 to Hubert and Edna Ollila at the family farm in the Arpan area.

Earl graduated from Nisland High School.

On April 26, 1958 he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Leeman in Nisland, South Dakota. To this union four children were born: Allen, Jean, Janelle, and Joni. Throughout the years Earl was active in the South Dakota Wool Growers Association, Naja Shriners, the Moose Club, he loved bowling and was on the board of the Butte Meade Water District for many years. For a short time, the family lived in Belle Fourche and he drove truck. Then the family moved back to the farm where he spent his life farming, and raising cattle and sheep. After retiring from the sheep farm he worked in Deadwood and also was a ditch rider for Redwater Irrigation. Earl helped his son-in-law, Randy with his sheep endeavor. He dearly loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. After retiring from his "retirement jobs" Earl and Norma spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. He loved to socialize and visiting with people was one of his hobbies.

Earl is survived by his son, Allen (Robin) Ollila, Dickinson, North Dakota; daughters, Jean (Theron) Hepker, Buckeye, Arizona, Janelle (Randy) Austin, Belle Fourche, Joni (Johnny) McClellan, St. Charles Missouri; sister, Shirley (Clyde) Massie, Washington; grandchildren, Jamie Ollila, Raven Ollila, Jeremy Richardson, Jill Harris, Brandon Austin, Vanessa Austin, Ben Austin, Valerie Gleason, Josie Williams, Jessica Whites, Jodi Bonefield and great grandchildren, Peyton Richardson, Riki Jean Harris, LouElla Gleason, Logan Gleason, Brooke Austin, Amber Austin, Natalie Williams, Avery Williams, Jackson Williams, and Hudson Williams.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Hubert and Edna; step father Lawrence Thaves; wife, Norma Jean; sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Dean Larson, and son-in-law Rick Richardson.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche with Reverend Bob Duemig officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Spearfish Lodge #18 AF & AM. Inurnment for both Earl and wife, Norma will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

A memorial has been established.