George Larson, Jr.: 1933-2017

Lifetime Elk Mountain resident and rancher, George Albert Larson, Jr., rode the best horse he ever owned over the highest ridge he ever climbed on Thursday, November 2, 2017 in Rawlins Wyoming at the age of 84.

George was born in Hanna, Wyoming on March 2, 1933 to George Albert, Sr. and Lillian (Makinen) Larson. He was the fourth generation to ranch on Mill Creek and was still running cows at the time of his death. He was proud of leasing cows to several young people to help them get started in ranching.

George graduated from Elk Mountain High School in 1951 and felt honored to be a member of the first basketball team at the school. He had a lifelong love for the sport and enjoyed watching his Cowboys on TV.

In July, 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fondly told the story of being on the train going to basic training when the Korean War ended. After basic and radar school, he was sent to Fairbanks Alaska as a radar operator. George and Hazel Lee McKee were married October 21, 1954 in Elk Mountain and together they moved to Alaska to complete his military service.

Shortly after returning to Elk Mountain, they moved back to the ranch, while his parents moved to town to operate the Elk Mountain Bar and Hotel. George would also become a partner in the bar and hotel after the death of his father in 1965.

George and Hazel were the parents of five children who were all raised on what George termed "The Wind Farm." He is survived by sons, Jeff (Shelly) of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Brent "Mutt" (Cindy) of Elk Mountain and Scott (Mary Sue) of Minatare, Nebraska; daughter, Jenni Eller of Glendo, Wyoming; son, Todd (Jenelle) of Rawlins, Wyoming; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Hazel; grandson, Derek; and son-in-law, Jim Eller.

