Harold Meidinger: 1922-2017 | TSLN.com

Harold Meidinger

1922-2017

Harold Meidinger, age 95, of Terry, Montana passed away on July 16, 2017 at Hospice in Terry Community Hospital with his family at his side.

Harold J. Meidinger was born July 14, 1922 on the family farm south of Fallon, Montana to John and Magdlena Meidinger. Harold attended grade school at the country Sackman School just a few miles north of the farm. He graduated from Terry High School in 1941. After graduation, he worked with his father on the farm. His brother Leonard, was working on the farm also, and they worked together until 1961. On January 25, 1951, he married Jackobine (Jackie) Kron of Fallon, Montana. Fredrick and Elizabeth Kron and family came to the United State from Germany in 1949. On October 1951, their daughter Marilyn, was born followed by daughter Carolyn, in 1952, and a son DeLynn, in 1957. Harold and Jackie purchased the family farm in 1959 and resided there until September 2003, when they retired and moved into Terry. He lived there until his death.

Harold enjoyed farming. Even after retirement, he often went out to the farm to help with the summer fallowing and other various ranch jobs. He also loved to tinker in his shop. He was a firm believer in saving and was well known for collecting "things" that could be used at a later time. Harold accepted the Lord as his savior in 1950. He was a dedicated Christian. He loved his Lord and served Him all of his life. Harold was often found sitting and reading his Bible. Harold attended Grace Bible Church in Miles City, Montana.

Harold is survived by his wife Jackie of Terry, MT; two daughters: Marilyn M. (Robert) Wenz of Plevna, MT; Carolyn K. (Vernon) May of Terry, MT; and one son, DeLynn D. (Angie) Meidinger of Fallon, MT; a sister Ruth Sackman of Terry, MT; a brother Norman (Donna) Meidinger of Powell, WY; seven grandchildren: LuAnn (John) Unterseher, April (Wayne) Wright, Nola (Michael) Rath, Zjon (Bobbie) May, Travis (Tonya) May, Cody (Kathy) Meidinger and Lorianne (Chris) Klobofski and twenty-one great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Magdlena Meidinger; four brothers: Oscar, Aaron, Leonard and Elmer Meidinger; and three sisters: Emma Wills, Lillian Crocker and Irene Edwards.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: http://www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Prairie County Hospital Hospice Room. F