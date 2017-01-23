Jerry Habeck: 1937-2017 | TSLN.com

Jerry Habeck, age 79 of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held 10:30am Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Jason Dalton officiating. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Friday, with a public prayer service at 6pm at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Memorials are preferred to the New Covenant Presbyterian Church and Hospice of the Northern Hills.

Jerald Bert Habeck was born March 23, 1937 in Ada, Minnesota. He was the son of Harold and Mildred (Burns) Habeck. Jerry grew up in Ada, where he graduated from high school in 1955. During his school years, he was very athletic and participated in basketball, football, baseball, and track. He was known for being quick and strong. Most weekends would find him hitch-hiking to Twin Valley so that he could be at his grandparent’s farm. He knew from a young age that farming was what he wanted to do. Following his graduation from high school, Jerry entered the U.S. Army. During most of his two years serving, he was stationed in Oklahoma at Fort Sill. On December 26, 1956, Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia Jensen in Ada. To this union 6 children were born: Mike, Jim, John, Tamera, Mindy, and Missy. Following their marriage, Jerry farmed with his father-in-law near Ada, as well as a small dairy of his own, near Twin Valley. In 1959 Jerry and Pat finally moved to the farm they owned after years of preparation. In 1962 they moved to Borup where they farmed and managed to build up their herd of dairy cattle. In 1971 a new barn and dairy system was in place, that included a milking parlor, which was seldom heard of back then. In 1997 the family moved to a different farm near Twin Valley, which they owned and operated until 1980 when they moved the entire operation to Belle Fourche, SD. After some friends moved to the Black Hills, Jerry and Pat decided to as well because they had fallen in love with the region. In 2002, Jerry retired from the dairy business and in 2007 he began raising Red Angus Cattle.

Jerry was a member of the New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Spearfish. His faith in God was strong. He was blessed with 60 years of marriage to a woman he knew he’d marry since the day they met. Farming was one of his passions in life. He loved cattle and he loved horses as well. He always had a dog beside him in life and it was always a Border Collie. He liked to play solitaire with a deck of cards and he enjoyed hunting. He was a man of integrity, a man who worked hard. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. And he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat of Belle Fourche; sons, Mike (Mary) of Belle Fourche, Jim (Melissa) of Belle Fourche, John (Dawn) of Belle Fourche; daughters, Tamera (David) Stombaugh of Tucson AZ, Mindy (Jason) Ward of Spearfish, Missy (Craig) Frick of Chaska MN; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Kim) Habeck of Ada MN, Tom (Amy) Habeck of Twin Valley MN; sister, Deanna Larson of Ada MN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Friends may leave written condolences and view his video tribute at: http://www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com