John Edward McKnight

1927-2017

John Edward McKnight (89) was born in Coleman, SD on November 27, 1927. He was the second son of Edward and Edna (Anderson) McKnight. In 1935, the family moved to the ranch where John lived his entire life and died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 19, 2017. John attended Marty School and graduated from Edgemont High School in 1946. He married Shirley Jarman Johns in Colorado Springs on November 25, 1955.

He worked at the Edgemont Livestock Barn on sale days until joining the construction crew at the Uranium Mill where he worked until it was decommissioned. He was also a school bus driver, part time custodian at the school and a taxi driver for the railroad. But he was happiest when he was on his ranch taking care of his cows and horses. He knew the linage of every animal on his place.

John served his community in many different ways. He was a long-time member of The United Church, serving on the church board and trustees, served on the county fair board, was a 4-H leader and was a member of the American Hereford Association where he hosted Hereford Tours for many years. He was member of the Mt. View #161 A.F.&M of Edgemont serving as Master several times, Martha Chapter #22 Order of Eastern Star in Hot Springs serving a Worthy Patron for many, many years. John was a member of Hesperian Rebekah Lodge #34 and was a 66 years member of IOOF Edgemont Lodge #131. He served as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of SD Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 2002-2003 and 2005-2007. He received the Meritorious Service Jewell for his work on September 21, 2007.

John is survived by his wife Shirley. Six children: Rita (Warren) Neff, Bartlesville OK; Jeanne Scott, Kimball SD; Rev. John (Cheryl) McKnight, Rapid City, LaDonna McKnight, Rapid City; Brett Jarman Edgemont and Vonda Jarman, Thermopolis WY, 10 grandchildren: Amy and Carrie Neff, Patrick (Ashley) and Adam Scott, Alicia McKnight, LeAnna and Dustin Jarman, Kent (Kaci) Jarman, Gary (Amanda) and Autumn Boyle and 8 great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Paige, Alissa, Isabella, Emily, Aidan, Lyndon and Cameron. A brother Jim (Joyce) and sister Reva Whipple, and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Arthur and Dick, brother-in-law Floyd Whipple and son-in-law Dwayne Scott.

A viewing will be held from 5- 7 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2017, followed by Masonic Rights.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the United Church in Edgemont.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Grace of the Pines Hospice of Hot Springs.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.