John “Jack” Carr: 1924-2017 | TSLN.com

Funeral service for John “Jack” Carr age 92 of White River, SD will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 AM at the White River School Gym in White River, SD. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE. Visitation will be on Thursday at the United Methodist Church in White River from 5-8 PM. Mr. Carr passed away on Jan. 27 in Pierre, SD. Survivors Wife-Betty of White River, SD Daughters-Pamela Winkler of White River, SD Cheryl Strunk of Marshalltown, IA Kathleen McKee of Sioux Falls, SD Elizabeth Briggs of Midland, SD