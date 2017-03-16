Lester Main: 1919-2017 | TSLN.com

Lester Main

1919-2017

Lester Main, age 97 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Belle Fourche Regional Care Center.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 am Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Lester L. Main was born August 10, 1919, on the farm at Keldron, South Dakota to Roy and Winnie (Morgan) Main. He went to country grade school, and graduated from Morristown, South Dakota high school.

Lester was in the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Black Hills, prior to enlisting in the United States Army in March 1942. He served in the South Pacific for 28 months. Lester was honorably discharged from the United States Army on January 8, 1946.

In January of 1946, Lester and Vivian Trager were married, and together they started farming and ranching at Keldron. Lester and Vivian had two sons, Marlin and Max.

Lester served on the Rolling Green township board, the White Deer school board, and was on the Farm Home Administration board. He also served as a Corson County Commissioner for eight years. In 1966, Lester was selected as the South Dakota Hereford breeder of the year, and in 1968, he was awarded the Corson County soil, moisture and conservation award.

In 1993, Lester and Vivian sold the ranch and moved to Belle Fourche. Vivian lost her struggle with cancer that same year. In 2002, Lester married Belva Pflughoeft. Belva passed away in 2003.

Lester was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Lodge, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and the Shriners. In September of 2010 he was honored and privileged to have taken part in the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC.

Lester was preceded in death by brothers Earl, William and Kenneth, and sisters Ethel Ackerman and Carol Lane.

Grateful for having shared his life include his son Marlin (Pat) of Belle Fourche, son Max (Mary) of Belle Fourche; two grandchildren, Jeff (Holly) and Julie; three great-grandchildren, Anika, Lydia and Josh; and numerous nieces and nephews.