Nancy Vance | TSLN.com

Funeral Services for Nancy Kay Vance, age 71, of Faith, South Dakota, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Faith Community Center in Faith, South Dakota. Pastor Connie Eichinger will officiate with burial to follow in the Faith City Cemetery.

Nancy passed away on Thursday evening, February 16, 2017 at the Rapid City Regional Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, Gary Vance, Faith, South Dakota; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Toni Vance, Faith, South Dakota and Brad and Calie Vance, Lipan, TX; one daughter and son-in-law, LeAnn and Jack Wenger, Rapid City, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren, Drew, Madison, Brock, Allix, Blaire, Weston, Whitt, Jack, Brody and Kamdyn; sister-in-law, Eileen (Lawlar) Nickisch; niece Kristie (Lawlar) Frieze and her husband Joel of Orlando, FL ; nephew Jay Lawlar and his wife Tricia of Saint Charles, MO; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Rose Lawlar; and one brother, Keith Lawlar.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a family service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 all at the United Methodist Church in Faith, South Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the United Methodist Church in Faith, South Dakota.