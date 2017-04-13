Patricia Landers: 1951-2017 | TSLN.com

Patricia Landers

1951-2017

Patricia Ann Landers, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Patricia was born September 18, 1951, the daughter of Jack and Phyllis Carlsen in Wolf Point, Montana.

She was the oldest of four children and they grew up in Richey, Montana. After graduating from high school, Pat attended nursing school at Miles Community College where she graduated as a RN. She enjoyed her career of 35 years, and was presently working part time.

On March 10, 1973, Pat married Mike Landers, in Richey, Montana. Together they raised their two sons, Travis and Levi at Sand Springs, Montana for 10 years. In 1983, they moved to Miles City along the Tongue River. She went to work as an Orthopedic Nurse for thirty years and was in semi-retirement, working at the Friendship Villa.

Pat always enjoyed gentling young colts and was very gifted at it. She took her house cleaning to a higher degree than most, and everyone was welcome. Pat had a tremendous work ethic and never complained. She was always kind and caring. One of Pat's favorite things to do was to sit on the deck in the morning and listen to the Meadowlarks sing, which she said they always came back on St. Patrick's Day. Pat was proud of her family, and all their accomplishments. Her faith kept her strong through her battles with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Mike of Miles City; two sons: Travis and Stephanie of Billings, Montana, and Levi and Jessica of Minden, Nebraska; her mother, Phyllis Carlsen of Sidney, Montana; three brothers, Terry and Patti Carlsen of Sidney, Jim and Jamie Carlsen of Sidney, Les and Sally Carlsen of Circle; six grandchildren: Christopher, Aaliyah, Cage, Casey, Tanner and Ty. Pat is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 4 pm-6 pm at the Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am at The Grace Bible Church in Miles City, with a luncheon to follow. Stevenson & Sons is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Erin's Hope Project, 2215 Edgewood St. Miles City, MT 59301