Sidney Miller: 1940-2016 | TSLN.com

Sidney Allen Miller was born May 9, 1940 in Fort Collins, Colo., to Gottlieb and Ernestine (Paul) Miller. They moved to a rural Meadow, S.D., ranch in 1943. Sid only went to school through the eighth grade because he was needed to help work on the ranch. Taking care of his animals was his number one priority. Sid was a very hard worker and was out working right up until the last two weeks before his passing.

Sid always was pinching a penny any way he could and thought he could make things cheaper than buying them. He was known for building his own trailers. He built them to last; they usually weighed tons when he was finished. He had an amazing ability to make homemade items from wagon wheels and harnesses. The lamps, tables, clocks, and coat hangers are one of a kind and a beautiful sight to see. To him, they were not a big deal, just something he put together. He also liked to restore metal pedal tractors and make them look new again.

Over the years he became an avid collector of toy tractors, cast iron replicas and brass horses. If you were ever in his house, you could see the table covered with items to work on projects and toy tractors all over every wall in the house.

Sid loved to hunt. He would always ask visitors, “Did you bring your gun?”

He was known as a very honest person and would not cheat anyone. He thought a handshake was better than any signed piece of paper. Most people thought Sid was very gruff and stern, but those who knew him, realized once you cracked his shell he was a very soft, kind hearted man. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. After all of the years of hard work, may he now rest in peace. Sid passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.

Surviving family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Vern and Taye Miller, Spokane, WA, a daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Miller and Steve Schweitzer, Isabel, SD; 2 grandchildren Nicole (Perry) Peichoto, and Heather Miller, a great granddaughter, Grace Peichoto, and his mother, Ernestine Miller, a resident of the Mott Good Samaritan Home in Mott, N.D.

Sid was preceded in death by his father.

The Funeral Service for Sidney Miller, age 76 of Meadow, was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon. Pastor Harold Delbridge officiated, with burial in Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon.

Serving as casketbearers were Chad Odell, Pat Clark, John Buer, Bill Knowlton, Larry Collins, and Kermit Kahl. All friends and relatives were considered honorary bearers.

Visitation will be on Monday from 1 to 7 at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.