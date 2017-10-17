Terry Nielsen: 1946-2017

Terry Gene Nielsen, 71, of Fallon, passed away on October 10, 2017.

Terry was born Jan. 4, 1946 to Elmer and Agnes (Becker) Nielsen in Plentywood, MT. His older sister, Marlene, is married to Allen Bummer and farm west of Reserve, MT. Terry grew up on a farm 20 miles south of Plentywood and attended Rock Springs, a country school only two miles from his home. He graduated from Medicine Lake High School in 1964 and attended college at MSU in Bozeman. He later enlisted in the Army National Guard.

On March 6, 1969 following a snow storm, Terry married Eileen Carolyn Granning at Flaxville, MT. Terry had to ride a saddle horse to his brother-in-law's place before the wedding in order to get to town and get the marriage license. After they were married they farmed and ranched west of Reserve, MT. In 1990, they moved their four children (Sharla, Christa, Wade and Will) along with their herd of cattle and horses to the Cabin Creek community in Prairie County.

Helping neighbors with everything from cattle work to fixing equipment and electrical, Terry always had time for others. He had a way with horses and was a natural mechanic, he could fix anything. Terry loved to visit, often being the last to leave any gathering.

He was a life-long learner and a progressive producer, never afraid to try something new. In 1985, Terry & Eileen were one of the founding members of the Montana Select Paint & Quarter Horse Sale which operated for over a decade. Recently, they started a new venture with their sons, raising Irish Black & Red cattle. Terry served as a Director of the Mon-Dak Quarter Horse Association and later the Terry Roping Club. He was an active 4-H leader in Daniels and Prairie Counties. As Chairman of the Prairie County Fair Board for many years, he spent countless hours alongside fellow board members and volunteers making lasting improvements to the fairgrounds.

To Terry, family always came first. No matter how busy he was, he always made time for his children and their families.

Terry is survived by his wife Eileen (Granning) Nielsen, their children: Sharla married to Bob Sackman, Christa married to Morris VanDyke, Wade Nielsen married to Lorelei (Utgaard), Will Nielsen married to Jennifer (Graham); 9 grandchildren; his sister, Marlene married to Allen Bummer; and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Terry. A funeral service will be held at the Prairie County Fairgrounds in Terry, MT at 2pm on Monday, October 16 with a reception to follow at the American Legion. A private burial will be held at the ranch.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Prairie County 4-H Council or Prairie County Fair