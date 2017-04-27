Tony Svoboda: 1927-2017 | TSLN.com

Tony Svoboda

1927-2017

Eldon C. "Tony" Svoboda, 90, of rural Elba passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Brookefield Park Living Center in St. Paul.

Eldon Clarence "Tony" was born March 14, 1927, on the family farm northwest of Ord, Nebraska to Anton and Bessie (Tuma) Svoboda, the youngest of 10 children. He received his education at Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1945.

At the age of 16, we went to work on the railroad. On June 6, 1948, Tony was united in marriage to Rosea Lee Keezer at Ericson, Nebraska. To this union three daughters were born, Eldeana, Lottie and Patty. The couple resided in the Sandhills for 31 years and then in rural Howard County.

Tony worked as a ranch hand all of his life. He worked for the Zanggers, Malmstens, Mignerys, Corkles and Packers. He had a passion for the horses, cattle, wildlife and being outdoors.

Tony will be remembered by as a real jokester. He enjoyed carpentry and could turn scrap lumber into something useful. Working with leather and saddles was one of his favorite hobbies and he also enjoyed polka music.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Eldeana Svoboda of Kearney, Lottie and Ed DeVall of Ainsworth and Patricia and Don Jensen of St. Paul; ten grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosea Lee, who passed away Nov. 2, 2002; an infant granddaughter, Becky Jean Crosby; and all of his siblings

Funeral Services were at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Dwight Sandoz will officiate. Burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. F