Barry Wayne Vig, 67, Opal, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at his ranch near Opal as the result of an airplane accident.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Christ in Faith.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 27, 2017, at 1:30 p.m., at the Faith Community Center. Burial follows at the Opal Cemetery.