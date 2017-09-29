Oct. 2nd NAP Deadline & Other Important FSA Program Dates

Montana farmers and ranchers should contact their local FSA office to participate in FSA programs and if you have any questions.

Sept. 30: 2017 CRP Managed Harvesting Period Ends

Sept. 30: 2017 CRP Emergency Grazing Period Ends

Oct. 2: 2018 Noninsurable Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) Application Closing Date for Annual Fall-Seeded Crops, Perennial Forage and Grazing, Mixed Forage Crops (includes spring seeded annual types of mixed forage), Rye, Speltz, Triticale, Wheat and Garlic

Oct. 2: First day of sign up for the 2018 Organic Certification Cost-Share Program

Oct. 31: Deadline to sign up for the 2017 Organic Certification Cost-Share Program

Recommended Stories For You

Nov. 1: All Hay Bales Must be Removed from Emergency CRP (Extended Deadline)

Nov. 1: 2017 Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees & Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) Application for Payment Deadline

Nov. 1: Signup Begins for 2018 Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC)

Nov. 6: County Committee Election Ballots will be mailed to Eligible Voters

Nov. 12: All Hay Bales Must be Removed from Managed CRP

Nov. 15: 2018 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Apiculture, Perennial Forage, Pasture, Rangeland, Forage (PRF) including native grass, fall wheat (Hard Red Winter), and all other fall-seeded small grains

Nov. 15: Final 2017 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Apiculture, Perennial Forage, Pasture, Rangeland, Forage (PRF) including native grass, fall wheat (Hard Red Winter), and all other fall-seeded small grains

Dec. 1: 2018 NAP Application Closing Date for Honey Producers

Dec. 4: Last Day to Return Voted County Committee Election Ballots to local FSA Offices

Dec. 15: Last day of 2018 MPP-Dairy Signup

Jan. 1, 2018: Newly elected FSA County Committee Members Take Office

Jan. 2, 2018: 2018 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Honey covered under NAP (or 30 days after placement of colonies.) Please note that this is the Final Acreage Reporting Deadline for 2017 Honey covered under NAP.

Jan. 15, 2018: 2018 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries. Please note that this is the Final Acreage Reporting Deadline for 2017 Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries.

Jan. 30, 2018: Deadline for 2017 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) Application for Payment and Supporting Documentation

Jan. 30, 2018: Deadline for 2017 Tree Assistance Program (TAP) Application for Payment and Supporting Documentation for Loss of 2017 (or 90 days after disaster event or loss was apparent.)

Feb. 1, 2018: Final Availability Date for Loans and Loan Deficiency Payment (LDP) for Mohair, Unshorn Pelts (LDP only) and Wool

–Montana FSA