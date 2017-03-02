Ohio Ag Tour kicks off 2017 Conference | TSLN.com

This year NIAA Annual Conference is focusing on the globalization of food production; how animals are treated and resources are used world–wide. But the Conference starts closer to home, with a pre–conference Ag Tour of local agricultural sites and businesses of interest in and around the Conference city of Columbus, Ohio.

The tour will leave early from the Conference hotel, the Renaissance Columbus Downtown, for its first stop at Select Sires, a premier provider of highly fertile, superior genetics and reproductive herd–management products and services to enhance the productivity and profitability of dairy and beef producers.

The Select Sires federation is a leader in its industry and its headquarters are in nearby Plain City, Ohio. Tour attendees will visit Select Sires Heritage Center, meet and visit with their head veterinarian, learn the history of A.I. and watch collection performed by highly–trained employees in the state–of–the–art facilities.

Mid–morning, the tour will continue on to Price Farms Organics, LTD in Delaware, Ohio. Price Farms Organic are an Ohio EPA Certified Class II composting facility, accepting biodegradable materials and other compostable materials. They sell quality mulch, topsoil and compost for landscaping and gardening and recycle other products including making livestock bedding from paper products.

After leaving Price Farms, the group will stop for lunch at Johnson's Real Ice Cream Shop in Bexley, Ohio. Founded in 1950, Johnson's Real Ice Cream is a fourth–generation family business. Their history and how even a small business is involved in the globalization of food production, as they face the challenges of the fluctuating butter market and exports affecting supply and prices, will be presented over sandwiches, salads and ice cream from a famous family recipe.

The return to the Renaissance Columbus Downtown will be around 3–3:30 p.m.

The tour cost is $90 per person, which includes transportation, lunch and refreshments. Register for the tour along with your Annual Conference registration. If you have already registered for the Annual Conference and would like to add the Ohio Ag Tour, call Katie Ambrose at 719–538–8843, ext. 14.

Following the 2017 Annual Conference, an added day on April 6th will feature a workshop themed "Animal Care Standards – How Laws, Company Commitments, and Public Perception Have Changed the Landscape" which will concentrate on animal welfare and well–being, with presentations and panel discussions on standards, legislation, and a vision to the future

Register today for the Ohio Ag Tour on April 3rd, the Annual Conference April 4-5 and the added Animal Care Standards Day on April 6.

–NIAA