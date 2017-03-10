Beef up on beef at online school | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension encourages South Dakota cattle producers to participate in Beef University, a new online learning opportunity provided through the National Beef Checkoff.

"This is an excellent learning opportunity for beef producers to learn more about the product they produce," said B. Lynn Gordon, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Agricultural Leadership Specialist. "Or, they can simply take this course to brush up on production facts, beef labeling issues, beef inspection and grading. Beef University will cover the latest knowledge available to the beef industry."

Offered free of charge, Gordon explained. Beef University is an online training program focused on one of America's favorite proteins. The program includes insights and research on marketing and selling beef.

Each section of the training will take about 15-20 minutes to complete with a brief quiz at the end of each module. Additional resources are also available to producers at the completion of each module for those who are interested in studying a specific topic more in-depth.

"With today's consumers interested in knowing more about the way agricultural products are grown, this online training program will equip anyone associated with the beef industry or other areas of agriculture, with added knowledge on the latest industry information," Gordon said.

Gordon added that this program is also a useful resource for grocery retailers and foodservice operators. Gordon encourages beef producers to take on the role of an industry leader and invite those who serve and sell beef, in their local area, to view the online training modules to further widen their beef knowledge base.

Topics Covered

Beef University's online course will cover the following topics: Raising Beef; Nutrition and Health; Beef Basics and Cuts and the Modern Consumer.

–SDSU Extension