Open Horned Hereford Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Senior Bull Calf | TSLN.com

 Open Horned Hereford Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Senior Bull Calf

Open Horned Hereford Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Senior Bull Calf

1st 3294 CKCC THROTTLE 595C ET CK CATTLE of HIGHMORE, SD – CK CATTLE of HIGHMORE, SD

2nd 3296 H2 104 7183 DOC HOLLIDAY 5804 Lowderman Cattle Co of Macomb, IL – Lowderman Cattle Co of Macomb, IL