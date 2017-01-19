 Open Polled Hereford Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Heifer | TSLN.com

Open Polled Hereford Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Heifer

1st 3858 RJL LCC MISS POKER FACE 5C ET Rhett Lowderman – Lowderman Cattle Co. of Macomb , IL Rhett Lowderman – Lowderman Cattle Co. of Macomb , IL

2nd 3728 Del Hawk Mercy Jason Carbone of Garland , NE Jason Carbone of Garland , NE