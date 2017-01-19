 Open Red Angus Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Female | TSLN.com

Back to: News

Open Red Angus Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Female

1st 5068 AHL ROSE 5087C Rilee Nicole Hall of Pattison, TX – Pembrook Cattle Co. of Fairview, OK

2nd 5023 ROJAS NAVARRE 6054 Vea Bea Thomas – Thomas Ranch of Harrold, SD Vea Bea Thomas – Thomas Ranch of Harrold, SD