 Open Simmental Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Champion Bull | TSLN.com

Back to: News

Open Simmental Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Champion Bull

1st 5729 SC PAY THE PRICE Jason Elmore of Waukomis, OK Jason Elmore of Waukomis, OK

2nd 5747 TL BOTTOMLINE Bottomline Group of Tecumseh, NE Mike L Hartman – Hartman Cattle Co. of Tecumseh, NE