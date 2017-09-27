Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Fall’s coming on
September 27, 2017
Fall's coming on and it's quarter til four
Everyone's up, headed out the door
Horses are saddled and trailers are hooked.
It's a long drive before a long ride can be took
Hours later, bleary eyed kids stumble out with a yawn
Cinches are tightened and riders swing on
The wish for long johns is no longer a joke
And those on a colt will soon know if he's broke
When the sun graces the earth with her rosy glow
They're on the backside, hunting cows high and low
There's a sheen to the sage that's more frost than dew
Its scent pairs nicely with the occasional moo
The calves are big and rather curious fellows
While compared to June, their moms are quite mellow
Toward the corral, they cruise right along
Except one gimpy bull someone gets to bump along
Puffs of white mark each breath
As over the last hill the bunch does crest
They pour down the other side in a sea of black
Not a single cow bothers to look back
Gates are shut, others opened
Sticks in hand they commence to sorting
In and by, bunch by bunch
With only a short pause when the bull shows up
If all goes well this is followed by lunch
But if not, everyone just sucks it up
Only hell or high water prevents being ready for trucks
Or the occasional unlatched gate, dang the luck
In they roll with a chorus of brakes and dust
Followed by a brief cuss and discuss
Talking numbers, weather, markets and weights
Until someone emerges with a scribbled update
Twelve, eighteen, eighteen and twelve
On they go with a rattle and yell
Gates slam shut and the back door drops
Still be best to count them off
Down the road goes truck after truck
And for five whole minutes the rancher's caught up
Then home he goes to meet the mess
Which is all laid out to reduce calf stress
Thanks are given to the crew for their help
Fifteen hours after they showed up
Checking the calves and making sure the tank isn't low
Precedes unsaddling his horse by the barn light's glow
Whether good or bad the year is now complete
His life's endeavor, bawling and pacing between stops to eat
Before hitting the light and patting his horse on the rump
He prays God watches over those calves til sun up