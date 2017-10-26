Jan Swan Wood: A Smooth Guy laid to rest, WNFR bullfighters and contractors, rodeo deadlines

It's a windy booger as I write this. I didn't know there were so many things that could rattle on the house after all these years. I'm just glad that I'm not trying to find a spot to feed hay yet.

I was saddened to hear of the loss of the great young stallion A Smooth Guy. He was raised, owned and loved by the Myers family of St. Onge, S.D. and was a new star on the performance horse stage with his offspring. He had just been moved to Royal Vista Equine for the upcoming breeding season and had been turned out in his paddock to exercise. Apparently he fell, injuring a leg so badly that the only choice was to put him down. The 12 year old son of Frenchmans Guy was a beautiful buckskin with perfect performance horse conformation and mind. I remember seeing Billy ride him at some events just for the seasoning and I thought then that he was one of the best young studs in the country. My opinion never changed as he went on to excel in the arena himself, then in the breeding barn. My heart goes out to Bill, Deb and family.

Congratulations to Wyoming bullfighters Dusty Tuckness and Nates Jestes on being chosen once again for the WNFR. Voted on by the cowboys, this is quite an honor in itself, and the talented guys sure are deserving.

A tip of the hat also to Korkow Rodeos, Pierre, S.D. on being awarded the highly coveted PRCA Remuda Award. They've been breeding outstanding bucking horses for years and the award is well deserved. Congrats to the Korkow family.

The Breeder's Cup Races will Nov. 4. The star studded lineup for the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Classic is always of particular interest to me as the best of the best Thoroughbreds of the older set compete against each other. Leading the favorites field is the phenomenal Arrogate and Gun Runner.

The Northern Hills Little Britches Rodeo has adjusted the entry fees for the Nov. 18-19 rodeo. It's $20/event/rodeo, plus $10/rodeo/contestant for arena fees, $25 roughstock fee/event/contestant, $5 goat/steer/calf charge per rodeo for junior and senior events. Plus, if you don't enter on-line of have your entries postmarked by Nov. 3 it will cost $10 more per contestant per rodeo. Sent those entries in to NHLBRA, c/o Sandy Nelson, 19552 Lower Redwater Rd, Spearfish, SD 57783.

There will be a Cowboy States Reining Horse Association meeting Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon at George and Nancy Pfeiffer's home in Big Horn, Wyo. For directions, call 307-673-1331 or email npfeiffer1@gmail.com.

Junior INFR qualifiers need to get their current report card/grades in to the INFR office as soon as possible. The 42nd INFR will be in Las Vegas, Nev. At the South Point Arena on Nov. 7-11. If you have questions about the junior grades, call 406-338-7684.

The 22nd Annual WRCA finals will be in Amarillo, Texas Nov. 9-12. Our northern plains region will be represented by the great cowboys from the Four Three/FX Bar ranches. Best wishes to them! They're a good bunch of guys.

Now that fly season is over up north, it would be a good time to get those stud colts gelded so they can heal up before winter. They'll grow out bigger and be easier to get along with if you do it while they're weanlings. Plus, you can run them with the fillies come spring without any accidents happening.

At the top of this page in the column title, there is an email address to send items of interest to me. I'm always glad to help you promote your event or spread the word on something going on in our world, but I can't do that if I don't know about it. I need it at least two weeks before the actual date of the event due to when the paper prints.

Have a great week!